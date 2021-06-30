Green Day’s Mike Dirnt is looking forward to “new music”

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Could more new Green Day tunes be on the way?

In an interview with Oakland Coffee, the punk trio’s coffee subscription website, bassist Mike Dirnt was asked what he has coming up that he’s “most looking forward to.” His response? “New music…and unknown adventures.”

Green Day has already released two new tracks so far this year: “Here Comes the Shock” and “Pollyanna.” The band’s most recent album is 2020’s Father of All…

In addition to the potential fresh material, Green Day has unearthed a vinyl single featuring performances of the ’90s tunes “She” and “2000 Light Years Away,” recorded during the band’s 1994 BBC Sessions. The disc is available only for subscribers to Oakland Coffee — you can sign up now via OaklandCoffee.com.

And if that’s not enough Green Day for you, Billie Joe Armstrong and company have also recently been turned into Funko Pop! figures. For an exclusive peek at those, you can check out Kerrang.com.

Meanwhile, Green Day will launch their much-anticipated Hella Mega tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy in July.

