Greenacres woman jailed for threatening roommate with airsoft gun

Friday evening, police arrested a woman in Greenacres after she threatened her roommate.

Local deputies say 53-year-old Melisa Hall used an airsoft gun to threaten her roommate in an attempt to evict him.

According to the police report, Hall attempted to evict her roommate, 38-year-old George Card, without proper eviction procedures.

Card told deputies that Hall wanted him “out of the house.”

Deputies told Hall that neither she nor law enforcement could force Card from the home.

Hall was seemingly unhappy and reportedly uttered that “PBSO was a waste of time.”

Shortly after the initial visit, deputies returned to the home where Card said that Hall pulled a gun out and thought she was going to shoot him.

Deputies found an airsoft gun wedged in between the seats of a recliner couch.

Deputies charged Hall with aggravated assault without intent to kill.

Hall is being held without bond and was expected to make her first appearance in front of a judge Saturday morning.