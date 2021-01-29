Greg Norman Is Selling His Jupiter Island Estate

There’s now an opportunity to live like golf legend Greg Norman, but it’s not going to be cheap. Norman just listed his Hobe Sound estate on the market for a shade under $60-million. The nearly 32-thousand square-foot compound has 10-bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, 2-pools, a private beach and a dock available for a yacht up to 150-feet long. It’s also located on Jupiter Island, so Tiger Woods would be one of your neighbors. This is an older video of the estate, but you get an idea of what your $60-mil will buy!