Groundhog Day 2021: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts……

If you were keeping your fingers crossed for an early spring, Punxsutawney Phil is here to dash your dreams.

Tuesday morning, the famous furry friend predicted six more weeks of winter during the annual Groundhog Day ceremony in Pennsylvania.

That means, he “saw” his shadow.

The yearly ritual with Punxsutawney Phil dates back to 1887.

It’s typically held with a massive crowd at Gobbler’s Knob Park, but this year because of coronavirus Phil was surrounded by cutouts of people instead.

How do you feel about winter hanging on for 6 more weeks?