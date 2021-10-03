Growing Pains (1985-1992)

The “Father Knows Best” of the 1980s, Dr. Jason Seaver is a psychiatrist who has moved his practice into his Long Island, N.Y., home so that his wife, Maggie, can resume her career. Their children are girl-crazy Mike, brainiac Carol and cute little Ben (later, precocious Chrissie was born). This series, however, tackles issues that “Father Knows Best” wouldn’t have: drugs, suicide, peer pressure, alcohol. But the Seavers pull through problems with a sense of humor and usually emerge stronger than before.

First episode date: September 24, 1985

Final episode date: April 25, 1992