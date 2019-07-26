Guardians of The Galaxy’s New Ship Honors David Bowie

Music’s greatest starman is getting a new ship in the Marvel Universe. The Guardians of the Galaxy’s new ship will be named after David Bowie.

While the previous Guardians ships have been named after Peter Quill’s crushes from the 1980s like the “Wynona” and the “Milano”, it’s actually Gamora who picks the name for the new ship, calling it “Bowie”.

Guardians movie director James Gunn was actually trying to get a Bowie cameo for the Guardians II movie with Bowie playing one of the original Guardians. Unfortunately, the cameo never came to be due to Bowie’s death from cancer, but he is featured prominently in the film’s soundtrack.

