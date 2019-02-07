Gucci Apologizes For “Blackface” Sweater

Gucci is apologizing after people complained that one of its sweaters looks like blackface.

The Italian luxury fashion brand said in a statement yesterday it “deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.”

The sweater is a black turtleneck that pulls up over the bottom of the face with a cut-out and oversized red lips around the mouth.

Gucci has pulled it from the company’s website.

Gucci has apologized and discontinued selling a sweater after criticism that it resembles blackface https://t.co/AU7RVR9Xj6 pic.twitter.com/GBf0rdsNDk — CNN International (@cnni) February 7, 2019