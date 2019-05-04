Gucci Set to Launch Lipstick Line

Brace yourselves lipstick lovers, Gucci is about to launch a 36 shade lipstick line. The collection of colors should be hitting stores this week and will feature the bright colors you’ve seen on the Gucci runways recently. The new line, which is under the direction of Alessandra Michele, will feature shades that were chosen with diversity and inclusion in mind so as not to have any more PR nightmares. What’s your go-to shade of lipstick that makes you feel unstoppable? How important is lipstick shade when choosing an outfit?