Guess How Much The DWTS “Celebs” Make! I Guess It Will Pay The Rent.

“Dancing with the Stars” host TOM BERGERON is UPSET that they cast SEAN SPICER, because it brings politics onto the show.  But Sean says it won’t be a problem, and it could UNITE AMERICA.
The “Dancing with the Stars” cast includes Christie BrinkleyJames Van Der Beek, and Lamar Odom – why they picked him and how he got approved, I will NEVER know!
 
Sources say the ‘stars’ on“Dancing with the Stars”are only guaranteed $125,000.  If they can make it through Week Three, they can earn more.  But it’s capped at $295K.

