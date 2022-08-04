Guess How Much The “Three’s Company” Condo Would Be Worth Today!

How cool would it be to live in a home you’ve seen on screen? Well according to Zillow, it might cost you a pretty penny. Here’s a list of famous homes you’ve seen in movies and on TV shows, with their estimated value:

1. Wayne Manor from the 1960s “Batman” show: $14.9 million

2. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion: $10.6 million

3. The “Full House” house: $5.4 million

4. The “Brady Bunch” house: $4.5 million

5. The “Three’s Company” apartment: $4.3 million

6. The “Golden Girls” house: $4 million

7. The “Happy Days” house: $3.2 million

8. The “Mork & Mindy” house: $2.7 million

9. The “Who’s the Boss” house: $2.3 million

10. The “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” house: $1.5 million

11. The “Wonder Years” house: $1.3 million

12. The “Everybody Loves Raymond” house: $718,000

13. The “Married . . . with Children” house: $571,000

14. The “Dexter” apartment: $257,000

15. The “Roseanne” house: $210,000

