Guess Pringles’ New Flavor And You Could Win $10,000

Start warming up your taste buds; they could win you some cold hard cash. Pringles has brought their Mystery Flavor contest to the US. The potato crisps company launched the competition in Canada last year where the flavor (flavour) was revealed to be Seven Layer Dip. They then brought it to Japan and Australia. Those wishing to give it a go must pick up a Mystery Pringles can from their local Walgreens before July 30, then register for the Kellogg’s Family Rewards (KFR) program. Make sure to save the receipt; you’ll need the proof of purchase. Everyone who guesses correctly will be entered into a pool, with a winner randomly selected from the group. The announcement comes August 15. Which is the best potato chip flavor? What’s the strangest you’ve tried?