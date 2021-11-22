Guitars owned by Eric Clapton, The Edge, David Gilmour fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at NYC auction

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

An acoustic guitar once owned and played on stage by Eric Clapton was the priciest collectible sold at a memorabilia sale hosted by Julien’s Auctions that took place November 19-20 at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.

The instrument, a 1968 Martin D-45 model that was played by Clapton at the debut live performance of his group Derek and the Dominos at London’s Lyceum Theatre in June 1970, fetched $625,000. The guitar was gifted by Clapton to singer/guitarist Dave Edmunds in 1976.

Another Clapton collectible, a partially handwritten working draft of the lyrics to Eric’s classic song “Layla” written on a Miami Beach, Florida, hotel’s stationery, was auctioned for $37,500.

Selling for the second-highest price at the auction was a 1976 Gibson Explorer electric guitar owned and stage-played by U2‘s The Edge, which brought in $437,500. Another guitar that belonged to The Edge, a blue Gibson Les Paul model, went for $96,000.

A cream-colored Fender Stratocaster Vintage ’57 reissue electric guitar that Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour owned and played on stage with the band during the 1980s and ’90s sold for $200,000.

A Martin D-28 acoustic guitar that the late Elvis Presley played both on stage and off during the mid-to-late ’70s fetched $187,500.

An electric guitar belonging to another member of U2, frontman Bono, a green 2005 Gretsch Irish Falcon model, brought in $115,200. The instrument was signed in gold marker by Bono, who also drew gold flowers on it.

Also, an EVH Fender “Frankenstrat” guitar that the late Eddie Van Halen played on stage and that he and his brother, Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen, both signed, sold for $83,200.

Check out the auction’s full results at JuliensLive.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.