GULP! Taylor Swallowed A Bug!

During her recent tour stop in Chicago, Taylor Swift was met with an unexpected visitor and accidently swallowed a bug in front of tens of thousands of people.

When the insect crawled down Taylor’s throat and caused the performance to end, the singer was at Soldier Field in Chicago. As they all observed their favorite singer begin to cough frequently, the Swifties fell silent.

Though it wasn’t as severe as fans initially believed, she informed them of the bug sabotage, T-Swift sarcastically reacted and said, “Oh, delicious!” after seemingly eating the object.

Taylor just revealed that she will be adding dates later this year in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina because her Eras Tour has been so successful thus far.

What’s the weirdest thing you have ever eaten that you actually enjoyed?