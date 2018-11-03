Gunman Opens Fire Inside Florida Yoga Studio

At least one person is dead and three others have been injured after a gunman opened fire inside of a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

The incident occurred around 6:00 pm at Hot Yoga studio near Thomasville Road and Bradford.

TPD is working an incident at Thomasville Road and Bradford. Please avoid the area. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) November 2, 2018

Not much is known about the shooting at this time, however, witnesses at a restaurant which is housed below the studio, told authorities that a panicked woman rushed into the bar asking for help and a man who appeared to be bleeding from the head came in after her. The pair told authorities that a tall man with a beard walked inside of the studio and began acting strangely before he opened fire. The man also told authorities that when he attempted to stop the gunman, the gunman allegedly pistol-whipped him before fatally turning the gun on himself.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.

Governor candidate, Andrew Gillum interrupted his campaigning to respond to the shooting saying:

I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement’s quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I’m in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 2, 2018

This is a developing story.