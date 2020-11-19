Guns N' Roses announces 2021 Australia and New Zealand tour

David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

Guns N’ Roses has announced a 2021 stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“Stadium rock is back!” declares a poster advertising the outing, which is set to kick off in November of next year.

For the full list of dates and ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

Notably, both Australia and New Zealand currently have relatively low COVID-19 counts. On November 18, Australia reported 21 new cases, while New Zealand reported only three.

GN’R is also currently scheduled to launch a tour of North America and Europe next summer. Those dates were rescheduled from the band’s originally announced 2020 dates.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.