Guns N' Roses announces debut vinyl release of 'Greatest Hits' compilation

Geffen/UMe

Guns N’ Roses‘ Greatest Hits compilation will be available on vinyl for the first time on September 25.

Originally released in 2004, the collection includes songs from GN’R’s massive 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction through their 1993 covers album “The Spaghetti Incident?”, plus the group’s version of The Rolling Stones classic “Sympathy for the Devil,” which was recorded for the Interview with the Vampire soundtrack.

The vinyl edition will also feature the 1986 song “Shadow of Your Love,” which was released for the first time as part of the 2018 Appetite reissue box set.

Here’s the Greatest Hits vinyl track list:

“Welcome to the Jungle”

“Sweet Child O’ Mine”

“Shadow of Your Love”

“Patience”

“Paradise City”

“Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

“Civil War”

“You Could Be Mind”

“Don’t Cry (Original Version)”

“November Rain”

“Live and Let Die”

“Yesterdays”

“Ain’t It Fun”

“Since I Don’t Have You”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.