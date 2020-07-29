Guns N' Roses announces rescheduled North American tour dates

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses has announced rescheduled dates for the band’s North American tour.

The outing was originally scheduled to launch earlier this month, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now kick off July 10, 2021, with a performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and currently is mapped out through an August 19 show at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

While the majority of original dates have been rescheduled, some of the stops on the planned itinerary have been canceled due to “routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process.”

“We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year,” GN’R says.

It hasn’t been announced whether The Smashing Pumpkins, who were supposed to open for a selection of the 2020 dates, will be on the bill for the 2021 tour.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

By Josh Johnson

