Guns N’ Roses, Blondie & more confirmed for 2023 Glastonbury festival

Gary Miller/Getty Images

England’s Glastonbury Festival finally announced its 2023 lineup and, as has been rumored for weeks, Guns N’ Roses has been confirmed to headline.

GNR joins previously announced headliner Elton John, with Arctic Monkeys rounding out the headlining slots.

Also on this year’s bill are Blondie, which drummer Clem Burke let slip last month, along with Yusuf/Cat Stevens and many others.

Glastonbury 2023 will take place June 21-25. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit GlastonburyFestivals.co.uk.

