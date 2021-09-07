Guns N’ Roses & Dave Grohl still rock “Paradise City” at BottleRock after power cuts out due to curfew

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Take me down to BottleRock Napa Valley, where the rock stops promptly at 10 p.m.

Guns N’ Roses learned that the hard way during their headlining performance at the California festival over the Labor Day Weekend. Halfway through their rendition of “Paradise City,” which featured a surprise appearance by Dave Grohl on guitar and backing vocals, the power on stage was cut because the set had passed BottleRock’s strict 10 p.m. curfew.

Being that Grohl once finished a Foo Fighters show after falling off the stage and breaking his leg, he wasn’t about to let a lack of electricity end the party. So for the last three minutes of the song, GrohlN’R jammed “Paradise City” in the dark, with only the sound of drums and un-amplified vocals reaching beyond the stage.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the performance now via YouTube.

According to The Mercury News, artists including Neil Young, The Cure and Foo Fighters have been cut off at past BottleRocks after hitting the curfew.

Foo Fighters also headlined BottleRock this year. Additionally, Grohl and producer/songwriter Greg Kurstin performed a set a covers from their The Hanukkah Sessions series.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.