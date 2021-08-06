Guns N’ Roses officially release “new” song, “Absurd”

Guns N’ Roses/Geffen Records

Forget the jungle: Guns N’ Roses are back in the studio.

The reunited rockers have released an official version of the song “Absurd,” which they previously debuted live earlier this week during a concert in Boston. While nominally a “new” song, “Absurd” is actually a reworked version of the GN’R rarity “Silkworms,” a track written during the infamously long sessions for Chinese Democracy but that was never released.

According to the song’s credits, “Absurd” was produced by Axl Rose and Chinese Democracy producer Caram Costanzo, and features drums by Bryan “Brain” Mantia, who played in Guns from 2000 to 2006. The credits also list “Absurd” as being performed and written by Guns N’ Roses — neither Slash nor Duff McKagan, who rejoined Rose in 2016 after a 20-year absence from the group, are explicitly mentioned.

“Absurd” is now available via digital outlets. It follows the 2018 release of the unearthed Appetite for Destruction B-side “Shadow of Your Love.”

Guns’ most recent album, of course, is 2008’s Chinese Democracy, which featured Rose as the only original member.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.