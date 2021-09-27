Guns N’ Roses releasing new songs “Hard Skool” & “Absurd” as EP

Guns N’ Roses/Geffen Records

Guns N’ Roses are releasing an EP featuring the band’s 2021 singles, “Hard Skool” and “Absurd.”

The set will include studio versions of both songs — which mark the first new music from GN’R since 2008’s Chinese Democracy, as well as the first new tracks from the group since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined Axl Rose in 2016 — as well as live versions of classics “Don’t Cry” and “You’re Crazy.”

You can pre-order the EP on CD and cassette now via GNRMerch.com. You can also grab a seven-inch vinyl single featuring “Hard Skool” and a live rendition of “Absurd.”

Meanwhile, Guns just performed the live debut of “Hard Skool” during their concert Sunday night in Baltimore. Fan-shot footage is streaming now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.