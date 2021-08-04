Guns N’ Roses reworks “Silkworms” rarity as “new” song, “Absurd”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Guns N’ Roses debuted a new song live during their concert in Boston Tuesday. Well, sort of.

During their set, the “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers performed a track titled “Absurd.” While it now has a new title, the tune is actually a reworked version of the notably profane GN’R rarity, “Silkworms.”

“Silkworms” was one of the many songs written during the sessions for Chinese Democracy, the long-fabled Guns record that finally became reality in 2008 after a 10-year recording process. Though it was performed live in the early 2000s, “Silkworms” didn’t make the final Chinese Democracy track list.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the “Absurd” performance streaming now on YouTube.

Guns N’ Roses is currently in the middle of a U.S. tour, with support from Wolfgang Van Halen‘s Mammoth WVH. The outing was originally scheduled for 2020 before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

