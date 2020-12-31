Guns N' Roses shares official video of "Black Hole Sun" cover

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Guns N’ Roses has shared an official live video capturing the band’s cover of the Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun.”

The performance is featured in a collection of highlights from the “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers’ set at Tennessee’s Exit 111 festival in October 2019. The footage also includes renditions of the GN’R classic “Paradise City” and the Appetite for Destruction-era tune “Shadow of Your Love,” plus the band’s versions of Wings‘ “Live and Let Die” and Bob Dylan‘s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

GN’R first debuted their “Black Hole Sun” cover during a concert in Ireland back in May 2017 as a tribute to Chris Cornell, who’d just died earlier that month.

Meanwhile, you can listen to Cornell’s version of GN’R’s “Patience” on No One Sings Like You Anymore, a new covers record released earlier this month. Cornell recorded the collection in 2016, and it marks his final, fully completed studio album.

By Josh Johnson

