Guns N’ Roses to headline new Las Vegas stadium’s first rock show

Paul Rovere/Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses are bringing the rock to Sin City.

The “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers have announced a concert at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, taking place August 27. It’ll be the the first-ever rock show for the venue, which opened last year as the home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the GN’R Nightrain fan club will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Vegas show will fall in the middle of Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming summer North American tour, which was rescheduled from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like with the rest of the tour, Wolfgang Van Halen‘s Mammoth WVH will open the Vegas date.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

