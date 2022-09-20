Guns N’ Roses to reissue ‘Use Your Illusion I’ & ‘II’ albums together in super deluxe box sets

UMe

Guns N’ Roses‘ classic 1991 albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II will be reissued on November 11 in multiple configurations and formats, including expansive CD and vinyl box sets featuring remastered versions of both records plus a treasure trove of bonus content.

The super deluxe Guns N’ Roses – Use Your Illusion I & II box sets will feature either seven CDs or 12 LPs. Both versions will include a Blu-ray featuring a previously unreleased video of the band’s May 1991 performance at The Ritz Theatre in New York City, as well as a new live music video for “You Could Be Mine.”

In addition, the box sets will feature the full audio of the New York City show and of a complete and previously unreleased concert that Guns N’ Roses played in January 1992 in Las Vegas.

The super deluxe box sets also feature a 100-page hardcover book that boasts rare photos, memorabilia and archival documents, as well as such collectible items as a replica fan club materials and backstage pass, uniquely designed lithographs, seven band photo prints, a poster and more.

The reissues also will be available together as a four-LP colored-vinyl collection, and separately as deluxe two-CD sets, single CDs and two-LP black-vinyl sets. Digital versions of all the version also will be available.

Released simultaneously in September 1991, Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II debuted at #2 and #1, respectively, on the Billboard 200 chart. Use Your Illusion I features the top-10 hits “Don’t Cry” and “November Rain,” while Use Your Illusion II includes the top-30 single “You Could Be Mine.”

Both albums have gone on to be certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

You can preorder the reissues now.

