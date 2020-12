Guy Fieri has teamed up with Goldbelly to bring his Trash Can Nachos to your table. Goldbelly will ship you all of the ingredients anywhere in the United States. The kits serve up to 6 people and ranges in price from $69-$79. The kit comes with 10 items including Guy’s Super Melty Cheese Sauce and Guy’s Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce. You will also choose between a smoked BBQ brisket or pulled pork. Assembly is required. What is one thing you MUST have on your nachos?