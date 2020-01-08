Gwen & Blake taking their love to the Grammys stage

The Grammy Awards telecast is big on musical collaborations, and the first one has been announced for this year's show.

Lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform together at the Grammys for the first time. Blake is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit "God's Country," but the Voice-coaching couple will likely sing their duet "Nobody But You," which appears on his current album.

Gwen retweeted Blake's posting announcing the news, which he captioned, "Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!"

Also appearing on the Grammys this year: Aerosmith, who'll perform a medley of their hits. They're being recognized as this year's MusiCares Person of the Year for their philanthropic efforts and impact on music history.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, take place January 26 and will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.