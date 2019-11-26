Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will continue Thanksgiving tradition in Oklahoma: "It's pretty incredible"

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will have another country Thanksgiving this year.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gwen shares that she and longtime boyfriend Blake, along with her three sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, will head to Blake's native Oklahoma for the fourth year to celebrate the holiday.

Both Blake and Gwen's families make their way to Oklahoma, where the country star hosts them all at a hotel, spending the days cooking and enjoying each others' company.

“We all fly out to Oklahoma, like, 30 of us. Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it’s just pretty incredible," Gwen describes. "We have fun, we all cook together, it’s fun.”

The four-year tradition that the beloved couple started after they began dating in 2015 allows them to escape from their hectic schedules with The Voice and other ventures.

“We’re taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away," Gwen adds.

Fans can continue to watch the "God's County" hitmaker and the No Doubt legend serve as coaches on The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

