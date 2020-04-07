Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Writing Music Together in Quarantine

Who knew a quarantine could be so romantic? Partners Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton flirted and performed their new single “Nobody but You” for ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night. The two joked about their quarantine pass times, which including Shelton saying he’s been doing a lot of drinking. The two didn’t say much about any possible wedding plans, though. Maybe we’ll get lucky and see the two perform their song live at the now-postponed 55th Annual ACM Awards when they air September 6th. Do you think Gwen and Blake are cute together? Some people first saw them as an unlikely couple; are you apart of an “unlikely” couple that no one thought would last?