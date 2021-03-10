Gwen Stefani announces new single, "Slow Clap"

Credit: Jamie Nelson

It’s official, Gwen Stefani‘s got a new single — and it comes out on Thursday.

The sometimes-No Doubt frontwoman announced her new solo song, titled “Slow Clap,” on social media with the candid caption, “Got a new single coming Thursday.”

Along with a series of emojis, the pop star shared a photo of the track’s presumed cover art. In it, she rocks a fringe, blinged out jacket and cowboy hat. All around her are several items, including a basketball, a bicycle, a cassette tape, boombox, and an ice cream cone.

Prior to Tuesday’s reveal, Stefani dropped hints in the form of two photos, both posted on Monday. One was a picture of her putting a cassette into a boombox, while the other was a photo of an alarm clock with the time 5:44.

“Slow Clap” comes after the songstress released “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” the lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album.

Gwen is scheduled to make a guest appearance this Monday, March 15, on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during which she’s expected to perform the new tune. Kimmel airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.