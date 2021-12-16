Gwen Stefani announces “special” Facebook Watch series, ‘Live from the Orange Grove’

Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Gwen Stefani is helping to ring in the holidays with her brand-new series on Facebook Watch, Live from the Orange Grove, where she will serenade fans with performances from her biggest holiday hits.

The No Doubt frontwoman unveiled her upcoming project on Thursday and shared a brief teaser of what fans can expect from the live concert series.

“Introducing a special series, #LiveFromTheOrangeGrove watch me perform four of my fave tracks from #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas﻿﻿,” Gwen announced. “First up: ‘My Gift Is You.'”

She urged fans to “stay tuned for the rest” as more episodes arrive because “there may be a special guest coming.”

You can watch the first episode of Live from the Orange Grove now on Facebook Watch, which features Gwen decked out in her Christmas best as she belts out her 2017 holiday hit while accompanied by her band. As an added bonus, the short now serves as the official music video for “My Gift Is You.”

Which song will she perform next? Stay tuned…

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.