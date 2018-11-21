Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On The PDA In ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ Video

Lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton debut their song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” just in time for the holiday season. In the video, Blake is dressed in a tux and Gwen in a blinged out gown while children play instruments behind them and others dance around in Santa suits. Gwen and Blake sing about their love while doing traditional Christmas activities like getting a Christmas tree, cracking chestnuts and cooking a big holiday dinner, which turned out to be much much more. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is on Gwen’s 2017 Christmas album of the same name.

