Gwen Stefani celebrates her first born, Kingston, on his 14th birthday

Steve Granitz/WireImageGwen Stefani’s first baby is all grown up.

The singer paid tribute to her eldest son, Kingston, Tuesday on his 14th birthday. She shared a photo of Kingston at the beach, captioning it, “happy 14th bday to my first born son -thank u God for marking me HIS MAMMA GX #loveukingstonjames”

In another post, she shared a video of her boyfriend Blake Shelton smothering Kingston with birthday kisses on the cheek. Kingston pulls away and in true teenage fashion wipes away Blake’s kiss.

Gwen is mom to three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 11-and-a-half-year-old Zuma and six-year-old Apollo.

