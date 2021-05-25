Gwen Stefani heading back to Las Vegas for more residency shows

Courtesy of Live Nation Las Vegas

Gwen Stefani‘s Las Vegas residency is getting back into gear.

The singer has just announced eight new performance dates for Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. The shows will run from October 22 through November 6. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com/Gwen.

Just a Girl has been running since 2018 at Zappos Theater; the last performance before the pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry was February 2020. The show features Gwen performing solo hits like “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape,” as well as No Doubt songs like “Don’t Speak” and, of course, “Just a Girl.” It’s likely that she’ll add her recent singles “Slow Clap” and “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” to the set list.

At some point this year, Stefani is reportedly going to tie the knot with her fiance, country star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton. No word on whether that will take place before or after these performances.

