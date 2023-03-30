Gwen Stefani Joins Husband Blake Shelton To Sing ‘Don’t Speak’

Gwen Stefani showed support for her husband Blake Shelton while he wrapped up his 2023 ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer-songwriter surprised the crowd at Shelton’s final concert in Buffalo, by performing No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak”, as well as two of her collaborations with the country star.

Stefani joined Shelton midway through his set during the final night of his tour to perform No Doubt’s signature hit while he accompanied her on guitar. “This is Gwen Stefani, everybody!” Shelton excitedly told the crowd after the performance.

The couple also performed “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere” together.

Who would you like to see Gwen collaborate with in the future?