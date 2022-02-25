Gwen Stefani launching her own beauty line GXVE: “It’s what I’ve been doing my entire life”

Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani tells Women’s Wear Daily, “Ever since I was a little girl, I have been makeup obsessed” — so it’s perhaps surprising that it’s taken her this long to finally launch her own beauty line.

Called GXVE (give), the name refers to how Gwen’s signed her name since high school: a “G” followed by an “X.” It launches March 3 online and at Sephora on March 10. According to WWD, there are eight products, including an eye shadow palette, pencil eyeliners, brow pencils, a skin care oil primer, lipstick and liquid lip color.

“People have asked me my entire life, ‘What color lipstick are you wearing?'” Gwen tells WWD. “That was the number-one question I’ve had in my entire career…and I would never tell people…ever….I guess it was probably meant to be that I was going to do this one day.”

“There’s nobody else who could come close to being more authentic about makeup than I am…because it’s what I’ve been doing my entire life,” Gwen adds, revealing she even used to work behind the Ultima II counter at her local mall, doing customers’ makeup.

“With No Doubt, we didn’t have stylists, makeup artists,” she continues. Even today, Gwen says she always does her own makeup for her live performances. “It’s part of my ritual,” she says. “I have to do that to become the person I need to be to get up there and do what I need to do, which is, like, slap people around and give them the best night of their life.”

Industry sources tell WWD that first-year sales of GXVE are expected to reach $50 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.