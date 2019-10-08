Gwen Stefani to receive Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Award

Christopher Polk/E! EntertainmentGwen Stefani is being honored for her iconic style at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

The singer, designer and The Voice coach will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the ceremony next month.

“It's an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards,” Gwen says in a statement. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music.”

She adds, “I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

Gwen has translated her signature personal style into a series of successful brands over the years, including the fashion line L.A.M.B.; its sister label, Harajuku Lovers; her eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani; and Harajuku Mini for Target.

The E! People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, November 10 starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

