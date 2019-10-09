Gwen Stefani To Receive Fashion Icon Honor

Gwen Stefani’s fashion sense will be acknowledged. She will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the upcoming E! People’s Choice Awards. Stefani said about the honor, “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.” Stefani will be the second recipient of the Fashion Icon honor. Victoria Beckham won last year. The People’s Choice Awards will happen on November 10th. Have you tried to copy one of Stefani’s looks?