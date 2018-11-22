Gwyneth Paltrow Wants You To Buy a Spanish Village for Christmas

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop “Ridiculous But Awesome” Gift Guide is here and you have a chance to buy an entire Spanish Village.

An abandoned village near Lugo, Spain is available to purchase for the small price of $171,000.

You’ll get the land, three houses, electricity, a functioning sewer system and an oven “to make bread.”

Yes, owning your own Spanish village is ridiculous and awesome at the same time.

