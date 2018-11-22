Gwyneth Paltrow Wants You To Buy a Spanish Village for Christmas

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop “Ridiculous But Awesome” Gift Guide is here and you have a chance to buy an entire Spanish Village.
An abandoned village near Lugo, Spain is available to purchase for the small price of $171,000.
You’ll get the land, three houses, electricity, a functioning sewer system and an oven “to make bread.”
Yes, owning your own Spanish village is ridiculous and awesome at the same time.
Have you ever purchased anything from the Goop guide?

