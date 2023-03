A jury has determined Gwyneth Paltrow was not at fault for crashing into a man on a ski slope in 2016. Utah retiree Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Paltrow for 300-thousand dollars, claiming she skied into him and left him with 4-broken ribs and a serious head injury. Paltrow counter sued for court fees and a symbolic $1. After a 2-week trial, an 8-person jury deliberated for less than 3-hours before clearing Paltrow of any wrongdoing.