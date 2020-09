If you’ve seen the name X Æ A-12 in print and have no idea how to pronounce that, you’re not alone. Even his dad has trouble.

In a new interview that has gone viral, Elon Musk was asked how his son was doing. At first, the Tesla chief stood there confused, asking the reporter to repeat the question.

Musk then replies, “Oh, oh you mean my kid? That sounds like a password.”

As for the right way to say it: “Ex Ash A Twelve”

Which celebrity has chosen the most unusual baby name?