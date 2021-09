Haagen Dazs has created two new flavors for the winter season. Imagine combining your two favorite items-alcohol and ice cream. It’s happening! Haagen Dazs has Rum Salted Caramel & Biscuit as one flavor, and their second flavor is Irish Whiskey & Chocolate Waffle. The first flavor is rum-infused vanilla ice cream sprinkled with crunchy butter biscuit topped off with a rum salted caramel swirl. If you could create your own ice cream what would the flavor consist of?