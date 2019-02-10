Haagen-Dazs Introduces Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream

A popular ice cream company has released seven new flavors…but these are not just your average flavors.

Haagen-Dazs is now catering to the demands of those who have been asking for years for ice cream that not only tastes like, but actually includes their favorite liquor.

In a press release, the company says its newly-introduced flavors include:

Irish Cream Brownie: A rich, Irish Cream-infused ice cream that is combined with chocolate brownie pieces and a decadent fudge swirl

Rum Tres Leches: Smooth white rum-infused ice cream with thick ribbons of dulce de leche as well as chunks of Tres Leches cake

Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle: Creamy vanilla bean ice cream studded with chocolate truffles and finished off with a spicy bourbon swirl

Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch: Stout infused chocolate ice cream with bits of toasted malt, and studded with chocolaty covered pretzels as well as decadent fudge swirls

Bourbon Praline Pecan: Smooth bourbon ice cream that is infused with brown sugar bourbon swirls and praline pecans

Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee: Sweet black cherry jam and almond toffee pieces combined with Amaretto

Irish Cream Cookie Squares: Chocolate cookie with Irish Cream-infused ice cream dipped and coated in rich dark chocolate

The company says each product contains less than 0.5 percent of alcohol by volume, which is not enough to get the average person drunk.

The new flavors will roll out in March and April.