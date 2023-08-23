‘Hackney Gazette’ editor confirms cryptic ad was taken out by The Rolling Stones

ABC/ Ida Mae Astute

A cryptic ad posted in London’s Hackney Gazette appears to be teasing a new album from The Rolling Stones. It promoted something called Hackney Diamonds, with the ad’s message featuring several Stones song titles, leading to speculation that an album announcement is coming.

Well, the editor of the paper has confirmed the ad was taken out by the band.

“It’s very exciting to have such a massive band announcing their new album in our papers, especially in such a cryptic manner,” Simon Murfitt, senior editor of both the Hackney Gazette and Islington Gazette, said, confirming the ad was taken out by Universal Music Group. “I have already had several emails requesting back copies and no doubt the papers will become collectors’ items for music fans.”

He added, “I’ve always said The Rolling Stones have good taste when it comes to their local news and this just proves it!”

If the speculation is true, the album will be The Stones’ first record since 2016’s Blue and Lonesome, ﻿which was an album of blues covers.

