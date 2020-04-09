Hacks to Keep Groceries Fresher Longer

Since we’re supposed to avoid the grocery store for the next week or two whenever possible, here are some hacks that will make your fresh food last a bit longer.

1. Put a paper towel in with your lettuce or spinach to absorb the extra moisture and keep them from getting soggy.

2. Re-wrap your block of cheese, but in wax paper so it gets a tiny bit of air. Then put the whole thing inside a partially open plastic bag.

3. Freeze leftover broth in ice cube trays. A lot of recipes only call for a little bit of chicken stock, so don’t waste a whole bottle. Freeze the rest so it’s easy to use later.

4. Store fresh herbs in water, just like you store fresh flowers, in a glass with a little water in the bottom.

5. Dry produce really well after you wash it. Extra moisture can make it rot faster.

