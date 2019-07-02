While most of us were enjoying a hot, muggy summer weekend, the Mexican city of Guadalajara ended up buried beneath a sheet of ice. On Sunday, a ‘freak hail storm’ covered the city with frozen hail 5 to 6-feet thick, despite temperatures of 81 degrees. The hail damaged hundreds of buildings and buried cars underneath the ice. It also blocked sewers and drainage systems, leading to flooding in parts of the city. Incredibly, no major injuries have been reported. The Mexican Army is helping to plow roads and assist stranded citizens.