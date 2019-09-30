Hailey and Justin Bieber tie the knot (again) in South Carolina

JenAphotographer/iStock

Shortly after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Hailey and Justin Bieber walked down the aisle to say "I do" for a second time. Unlike their first wedding ceremony -- which took place in a New York City courthouse -- this one was full of glitz, glamour, and romance.

People reports that the couple celebrated their big day in front of a much larger audience -- 154 guests in total -- at the romantic Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The religious part of the ceremony was held at Somerset Chapel.

Among the guests were Kendall Jenner, manager Scooter Braun, Joan Smalls, Camila Morrone, and more.

The day started with a cocktail-hour before the wedding ceremony and capped off with a performance by Daniel Caesar at the Wilson Ballroom, complete with a plated dinner and formal reception.

The Biebers had been extremely quiet about their upcoming wedding, but Justin confirmed the big day on Instagram on Monday by posting a photo of his "lil wedding gift" to himself: an Audemars Piguet watch.

An Audemars Piguet watch can fetch upwards of one million dollars.

People's sources previously stated that the Biebers will go off the grid following their wedding and enjoy a long honeymoon.





