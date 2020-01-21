Hall & Oates announce 2020 tour

Courtesy Live NationLast year, Daryl Hall & John Oates announced two big February 2020 concerts: one in Hershey, PA and one at New York's Madison Square Garden, both with opening acts Squeeze and "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" singer KT Tunstall. Now, the duo has announced an entire 2020 tour, and they're bringing those two opening acts along with them.

The tour officially kicks off May 29 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, a few days after the duo hosts their now-annual fan festival, Hoagie Nation, May 23 in their hometown of Philadelphia. It's scheduled to wrap up September 2 in Gilford, NH. Members of the duo's fan club can get tickets starting today, while the public onsale is January 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about why the band continues to tour without new material, John Oates says, "I feel a professional responsibility to play the songs that people want to hear. They are the songs that have made us who we are."

Regarding the choice of "Tempted" hitmakers Squeeze as an opening act, Daryl Hall tells Rolling Stone that they're "great songwriters," adding, "Their songs are eclectic, yet they have soul. They’re just a great addition to the show.”

Regarding KT Tunstall, Daryl notes that she was one of the first acts he had on his online-turned-TV concert series, Live from Daryl's House.

“We include her whenever we can because she needs to be exposed as much as possible, especially in America," he tells Rolling Stone. "I’m more than willing to do that. I love her songs and I love singing with her.”

Prior to the tour, Hall & Oates have a variety of shows scheduled in March and early May without Squeeze and KT. Visit HallandOates.com for full dates and ticket info.

