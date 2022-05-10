Hall & Oates, John Fogerty among headliners of Indianapolis’ new All IN festival

David Wolff – Patrick/Getty Images; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Daryl Hall & John Oates and former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty are among the headlining acts for a new music festival taking place in Indianapolis during the late summer.

The two-day event, dubbed the All IN Music & Arts Festival, will be held September 3-4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“The All IN Music & Arts Festival is excited to bring an exceptional festival experience to the heart of Indianapolis,” organizers say. “We’re kicking off our inaugural event with a limited-capacity boutique experience unlike anything before. And it’s all at one of the best festival locations in the country.”

The event’s other headlining acts are the alternative rock bands Cage the Elephant and Portugal. the Man. The lineup also includes The Four Tops, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his current band The Dirty Knobs, plus Dawes, Lucinda Williams and Hearty Har. Hearty Har is band that features Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler.

Additionally, All IN will feature tribute performances dubbed “Dreamsets,” which will celebrate the music of Tom Petty and The Allman Brothers Band with artists including Dawes, Duane Betts and Widespread Panic‘s John “JoJo” Hermann, as well as special guests that will be announced at a later date. It’s perhaps worth noting that the current touring lineup of The Dirty Knobs features original Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllINFestival.com.

