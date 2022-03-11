Hall & Oates’ John Oates excited about his solo acoustic livestream concert premiered Sunday

Al Pereira/WireImage

Hall & Oates member John Oates will launch a brief solo acoustic tour next Wednesday, March 16, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, but fans can an advance online look at his show by checking out a livestream of a recent Nashville-area concert he played that will premiere this Sunday at Mandolin.com at 8 p.m. ET.

The streaming event and the upcoming concerts are dubbed “An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp,” and will feature John performing as a duo with acclaimed Nashville session guitarist Trapp, who also is a longtime member of John’s solo group The Good Road Band.

Oates tells ABC Audio that he’s “really excited” about the livestreamed show, which was filmed at the Franklin Theatre at the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee.

The concept behind the performance is John presenting his songs with Guthrie in an intimate way, playing and sharing anecdotes about the various tunes that have made an impact on his life and musical journey. Oates’ show features songs by other artists that influenced and inspired him, versions of tunes from his solo catalog and, of course, a few classic Hall & Oates hits.

John says of the recorded concert, “It’s actually the second show we ever played…and it was basically a work in progress. It was like, ‘Hey, let’s try this thing out and see if it works.’ And luckily…we did have a great night.”

Tickets for the virtual concert costs $18, and those who purchase one will be able to view the event on demand for 48 hours. VIP tickets also can be purchased for $55, and they include a virtual meet-and-greet with Oates that begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Visit JohnOates.com to check out the full list of John’s solo dates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.